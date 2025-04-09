Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 156,403 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,403 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

