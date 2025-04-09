World Investment Advisors Makes New $295,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

