Aviva PLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1,532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 380,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG increased its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

