ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,054 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

