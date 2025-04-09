Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

KMI opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

