Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $38.49 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $157,749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

