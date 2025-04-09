Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,347 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

