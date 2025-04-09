Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 2.10% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

FTCB stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

