Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $816,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,704,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $6,637,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Stock Performance
LI opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
