Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of fertilizers that companies or suppliers maintain for distribution to agricultural producers. These stocks ensure a steady supply of essential nutrients for crops, helping to mitigate shortages, stabilize market prices, and support consistent agricultural production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.39. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.79 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 8,180,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 17,607,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,815,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. 2,321,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,815. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,972. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.68. 493,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

