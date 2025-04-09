Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.