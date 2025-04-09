Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

INFY stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

