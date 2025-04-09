Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0563 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

