Greenland Capital Management LP Takes $490,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,720. This trade represents a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,538 shares of company stock worth $31,310,938 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

