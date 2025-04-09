Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.