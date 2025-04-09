Greenland Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,449.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

