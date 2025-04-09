Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New $722,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

