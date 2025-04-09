Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Crown by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

