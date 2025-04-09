120,000 Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

