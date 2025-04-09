Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $233,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

