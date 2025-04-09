10,068 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 753,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.