Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,666,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,392,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

