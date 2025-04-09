Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

