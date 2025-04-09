Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 18,520 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11,326.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

