Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

