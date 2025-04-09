Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,510,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

