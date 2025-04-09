Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 845.10 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 852.50 ($10.89), with a volume of 8161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878.50 ($11.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.23) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.88).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
