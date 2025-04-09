HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($27.86) and last traded at GBX 2,180.49 ($27.86), with a volume of 124546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,349.19 ($30.02).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,514.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 18.64.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

