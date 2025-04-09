Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,488 ($19.01) and last traded at GBX 1,498 ($19.14), with a volume of 18937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555.85 ($19.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HILS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.94) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,870.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,950.85.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts expect that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($23.96) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($101,225.08). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 1,054 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,842 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,414.68 ($24,807.92). 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill & Smith

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.