Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 621 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 624 ($7.97), with a volume of 575343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 659 ($8.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,113 ($14.22) to GBX 1,194 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 684.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 731.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts predict that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 6,948 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.68 ($63,567.19). Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

