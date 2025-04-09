Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 621 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 624 ($7.97), with a volume of 575343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 659 ($8.42).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,113 ($14.22) to GBX 1,194 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Inchcape
Inchcape Stock Performance
Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts predict that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inchcape Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.
Insider Transactions at Inchcape
In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 6,948 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.68 ($63,567.19). Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Inchcape
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.