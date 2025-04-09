4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,085 ($39.42) and last traded at GBX 3,098.22 ($39.59), with a volume of 24587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,261.71 ($41.68).

4imprint Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,746.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,967.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

