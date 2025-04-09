Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 450.30 ($5.75), with a volume of 22814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.88).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 487.85. The company has a market cap of £774.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($153,335.04). Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

