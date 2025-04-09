PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.48.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

