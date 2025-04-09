Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $717,000 Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Strategy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Strategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Strategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strategy during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy stock opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

