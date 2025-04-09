Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE EIX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

