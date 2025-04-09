Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2598 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.