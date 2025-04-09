Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after buying an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after buying an additional 209,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Element Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

ESI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

