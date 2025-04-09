Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 403,459 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.2 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.