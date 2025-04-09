Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
