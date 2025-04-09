Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $418,692,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after buying an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $59,289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,712,000 after buying an additional 255,495 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. This trade represents a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

YUM opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

