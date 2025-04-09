Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,480 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Qorvo by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Qorvo Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.