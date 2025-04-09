Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,059 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.96% of FTI Consulting worth $65,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.