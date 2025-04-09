Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $134,675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,091,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $330.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

