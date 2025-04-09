Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $134,675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,091,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MOH opened at $330.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
