Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.