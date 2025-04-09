Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

RDWR opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.96 million, a P/E ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

