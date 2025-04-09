Renaissance Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.09% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.7 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.14.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

