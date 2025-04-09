Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

MAT stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

