Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.