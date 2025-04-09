Renaissance Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. United Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

