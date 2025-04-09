Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

View Our Latest Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.